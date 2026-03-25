Tolentino tempers expectations on local riders

A total of 16 countries are vying for the top spots in one of the biggest cycling competitions in Asia that will be participated by close to 600 cyclists from 16 countries.

“I don’t expect medals here for the Philippines or a podium finish, because we are back to zero. We just started again — we’re celebrating that we’re starting again,” said Tolentino, also the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, during the press briefing at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome here on Wednesday.

“With powerhouse countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China and Japan around, we will learn step by step.”

The last time the Filipinos hosted a continental cycling event was during the Asian Track Cycling Championships in 1995 at the Amoranto Velodrome in Quezon City.

More than three decades later, the country is hosting again, this time at a brand-new velodrome that adheres to the standards set by the International Cycling Union.

Asian Cycling Confederation president Dato Amarjit Singh Gill of Malaysia commended the Filipinos for taking a step forward in cycling.

“Today marks a significant milestone. This championship is not just a competition — it is a celebration of extraordinary talent, a gathering of world-class athletes, and a historic moment as one of the premier cycling events ever held in the Philippines,” Singh Gill said.

“This event represents more than sport. It symbolizes vision, unity, and a shared commitment to the future of cycling. Bringing such a project to life requires courage, dedication and collaboration, and President Tolentino and his team deserve the highest recognition.”

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio vows to continue to support PhilCycling in hosting future events with the Tagaytay CT Velodrome as the venue.