Few ships, 12-hour hell: Fuel crisis hits ports

At the Lucena port, one of the main gateways to Marinduque, the situation was worsened by the lack of ships and last-minute vessel changes.

A maritime industry source said the Marina-approved “palit-barko” scheme — meant to accommodate surging passenger volumes — often ends up causing longer delays.

“When more passengers arrive, operators replace the scheduled ship with a bigger one — even if it’s about to depart in an hour. The replacement vessel usually comes from another, sometimes distant, port which stretches delays for hours,” the source explained.

Frustrations spilled onto social media, with vlogger Fem Oliveros amplifying complaints by stranded passengers on the busy Lucena-Balanacan route.

“No ships — that’s what people are saying. They’ve already accepted the higher fares, but where are the vessels?” she wrote.

She added that some passengers endured 11 to 12 hours of waiting under the scorching sun.

“That’s not a joke, especially for children and the elderly. The wait, the heat — it’s exhausting. Shipping lines should consider adding more vessels. The influx is overwhelming,” she said.

Star Horse Shipping Lines, however, disputed the claims of vessel shortage.

“Our vessel Penafrancia 10, which has a capacity of 515, left with only about 350 passengers. That means we were under capacity,” said Berna Cantos, an accounting staff member.

She said the company deployed eight passenger vessels and one cargo ship for vehicles during the Holy Week period, while Montenegro Shipping Lines operates four vessels on the same route.

Cantos acknowledged, however, that private vehicles face longer queues due to the limited cargo slots and the surge in travelers.

“For vehicles, long lines are normal during peak season. The passenger influx is heavy, but everyone is accommodated. No one is left overnight, and waiting time usually reaches up to four hours,” she said.

The passengers painted a different picture.

Zorina Velarde, a senior citizen from Boac, Marinduque, said they waited eight hours to board with their vehicle and she raised concerns about the higher fares.

“From P2,028, it went up to P3,800. I understand the crisis, but I hope fares don’t go that high. We arrived at 4:30 p.m., and our vessel only left at midnight,” she said.

Cantos maintained that the “palit-barko” is legal under Marina Advisory No. 03-26 and Republic Act 9295, which allows shipping operators flexibility in scheduling and vessel deployment.

“If a smaller vessel is scheduled but more passengers arrive, we can replace it with a bigger one if available so no one gets left behind. That flexibility is allowed under our Certificate of Public Convenience,” she said.

Under Marina Advisory No. 2026-10, shipping operators are also allowed — subject to approval — to consolidate trips and impose fare increases or fuel surcharges of up to 20 percent during crisis periods like the tensions in the Middle East.

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez confirmed the domestic shipping sector is currently operating with fewer vessels.

“Even before the fuel price surge, we already lacked ships. Now it’s worse, as some operators have grounded vessels to cut operating costs,” Lopez said.

To ease congestion, the government has deployed Philippine Coast Guard vessels to ferry stranded passengers at key ports, including Marinduque, Batangas and Calapan.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is requiring passengers to use its Online Reservation Assistance System (ORAS), which allows travelers to book trips at least three hours in advance.

“With ORAS, passengers can book anytime and avoid long queues. They only need to arrive at the port before their scheduled trip,” the PPA said.

But for many stranded travelers, the issue is simple. Even with reservations, the question persists — where are the ships?

Lucena Port’s Marinduque route typically serves more than 50,000 passengers weekly, but with fewer vessels and operational adjustments, the annual Holy Week exodus is once again testing the limits of the country’s inter-island transport system.