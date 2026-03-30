DITO rolls out Holy Week aid booths nationwide

DITO Telecommunity has deployed 43 public service booths nationwide to assist travelers during Holy Week, as part of its “TODO Alalay” initiative running from 28 March to 5 April 2026.
The booths are positioned in high-traffic areas such as transport terminals, ports and sites near places of worship to support the expected surge in travelers during the Lenten season.
DITO said the stations will offer free roadside assistance for minor vehicle issues, gadget charging services and on-site access to its products, along with promotional items for subscribers.
The initiative comes as the telco continues to expand its network, following recognition as the country’s top-rated mobile network by Ookla and as the fastest network by Opensignal.
The company said the program aims to ensure that Filipinos remain safe, connected and assisted while traveling during the holiday period.