DDS cites 300k volunteers as they press SC on habeas corpus petitions

Lahat sila lumapit at umaasa na kikilos na ang Korte Suprema para ilaban ang ating soberanya,” she said

The latest signatures were delivered by Senator Robin Padilla, who arrived at the Supreme Court carrying a suitcase filled with newly collected forms.

Supporters rallied outside, calling for Duterte’s return and urging the justices to rule on the pending petitions.

The habeas corpus petitions argue that Duterte’s arrest and detention are unlawful and that the Philippine government must assert jurisdiction over the former president.

But the former president is under the jurisdiction of an international tribunal, not domestic law enforcement.

Despite this, organizers insist the Higher Court still has a constitutional role to play.

“Nandito po kaming muli para dalhin namin sa ating Kataas-taasang Hukuman ang mga nakalap po naming mga pirma, mga kababayan po natin na humihiling na sana po ay desisyunan na ng ating mga hukom ang aming hiling patungkol po sa ating dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Senator Robin Padilla said.

Duterte remains detained by the ICC, which is pursuing charges of crimes against humanity over alleged extrajudicial killings during his presidential term.

