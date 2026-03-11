Duterte’s trip to Hague: Justice or kidnapping?

In a statement on Wednesday, the Vice President said the arrest served as a reminder that the law should not be wielded as a tool for personal gain. She called it an irregular process that challenged the nation’s sovereignty.

“The extraordinary rendition or kidnapping of former President Rodrigo Duterte is a serious reminder that the law should not be used as a weapon for political or personal interests,” the country’s second highest official said.

“Violating an individual’s rights through irregular processes is not only an attack on justice, it is a challenge to our national sovereignty,” she said.

She underscored that a truly free nation’s institutions are independent, honest, and free from external influence.

A betrayal

Meanwhile, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte described his father’s arrest as a betrayal tinged with ingratitude.

“For our family, it was not merely a political event, it was the day a father was taken from his children and grandchildren. It was the day a man who spent his life fighting crime was removed from the very nation he fought for,” he said.

The congressman said that what made the arrest “more painful was the bitter truth behind it.”

“It was my father who allowed the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to finally be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani — a decision he made in the spirit of reconciliation, healing, and respect for history,” he said.

“History will remember how that act of goodwill was repaid,” he added.

He called the event a betrayal, where his father was “humiliated before the world.”

“11 March is not just a date. It is a reminder. A reminder of loyalty repaid with betrayal. Of service answered with persecution. And of a nation that will one day demand accountability from those who allowed this injustice to happen,” he said.

ICC’s role

The arrest warrant for the former president was issued in secret by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 7 March 2025. He was accused of crimes against humanity, including murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed between 2011 and 2019 during his anti-drug war.

On 11 March, he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong at 9 a.m. and was promptly arrested by the Philippine National Police led by its then chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III. By 10 p.m. that night, he was on a private jet on his way to The Hague.

Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing took place from 23 to 27 February this year in his absence, after the ICC granted his request to waive his right to attend.

Last Tuesday, Senator Imee Marcos filed Senate Resolution No. 340 calling on the administration of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to fully disclose its level of cooperation — or non-cooperation — with the ICC in the arrest and rendition of Duterte.

Supporters hold rally

On Wednesday, supporters of the former president submitted another batch of signatures to the Supreme Court petitioning for Duterte’s return to Manila.

Senator Robin Padilla, who was at the SC with the supporters, voiced concern over the government inaction and the legal uncertainty surrounding the country’s engagement with the ICC.

Speaking before the supporters, Padilla said many Filipinos were angry over the prolonged stalemate.

“Many are angry. Many are waiting for action,” he said.

Padilla stressed that while the ICC’s decisions carry weight internationally, the country’s own courts must take precedence.

“Whatever the ICC decides, it pains us. But we have our own courts. Here, we must win first,” he said.

“This is the Philippines. We cannot be without direction. That’s why people are angry,” he added.

In Davao, supporters joined a Walk for Justice, calling for the return of the former president from the ICC.

Participants, wearing green “Bring Him Home” shirts, marched from Magsaysay Park to Rizal Park on San Pedro Street. The walk followed a church prayer at San Pedro Cathedral attended by Vice President Duterte and several public officials.