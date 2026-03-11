Robin Padilla joins Pro-Duterte rally

The frustration of Former President Rodrigo Duterte over the International Criminal Court (ICC) intensified as Robin Padilla voiced concern about government inaction and the legal uncertainty surrounding the country’s engagement with the tribunal.
Padilla urged the Supreme Court of the Philippines to act on pending petitions, said many Filipinos were already angry over the prolonged stalemate.
“Marami pong galit. Marami pong nag-aantay ng aksyon,” he said.
Supporters filed another batch of signatures this week — bringing the total to 162,560 — aimed at pushing the High Court to address whether the country’s withdrawal from the ICC was valid and whether cooperation remains legally required.
Padilla stressed that while the ICC’s decisions carry weight internationally, the country’s own judicial processes must prevail.
“Kung ano man ang desisyon ng ICC, masakit ’yun sa amin. Pero meron tayong sariling korte. Dito tayo dapat manalo muna,” he said.
He claimed that public anger stems from the feeling that the issue has dragged on for years without resolution.
“Pilipinas ’to. Hindi puwedeng wala tayong direksyon. Kaya galit ang mga tao,” he noted, urging the government to confront the issue directly rather than leave the matter in limbo.