Complaints against ex-OP and ex-DepEd execs filed to Ombudsman

Members of various anti-corruption groups submitted complaints to the Office of the Ombudsman against former undersecretaries Adrian Carlos Bersamin from the Office of the President and Trygve Olaivar from the Department of Education this Monday.
The accusations against Bersamin and Olaivar were said to have stemmed from their connection and alleged involvement in a multibillion-peso kickback scheme related to the flood control scandal that supposedly included President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
David San Juan of Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot said that the group urged the Ombudsman to probe the two individuals for charges based on violations of the Anti-Graft Corrupt Practices Act and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.
“Gusto nating imbestigahan yung posibleng corruption dito sa flood control, yung posibleng pagtanggap ng malalapit na opisyal ng gobyerno sa Malacanang ng maaaring porsyento nila o bahagi doon sa flood control kickback,” he said.
San Juan claimed that their petition made use of publicly available documents such as the affidavits of former congressman Zaldy Co and former Department Public Works and Highways Roberto Bernardo.
He also noted that they were not going to let the issue of corruption within the government rest, even during the current oil crisis faced by the country, particularly since the Independent Commission for Infrastructure were limited in their investigations.
“Hindi natin natukoy sino yung mga mastermind, sino yung mga big fish at hanggang ngayon wala pa masyadong nakukulong na mga malalaking opisyal, at yun ngang malalapit sa palasyo hindi parin napapanagot, hindi parin napapatawag para sa imbestigasyon,” he explained.
“Sana rin magkaroon ng civil forfeiture cases para mabawi yung ninakaw na yaman…para magamit ito para matulungan ang ating kababayan sa panahon ng krisis,” he added.
Aside from San Juan, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Chairperson Teddy Casino, and Seniors Kontra Kurakot member Dino Peralta were present during the submission of the complaint.
Both Bersamin and Olaivar resigned from their respective positions last November of 2025 after allegations of text messages exchanged between them and persons involved in the kickback scheme were leaked.
Bersamin claimed in an interview on November 19 that he did not submit a resignation letter, stating that the Presidential Communications Office announcement of his departure was made “out of delicadeza.”