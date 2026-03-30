Complaints against ex-OP and ex-DepEd execs filed to Ombudsman

San Juan claimed that their petition made use of publicly available documents such as the affidavits of former congressman Zaldy Co and former Department Public Works and Highways Roberto Bernardo.

He also noted that they were not going to let the issue of corruption within the government rest, even during the current oil crisis faced by the country, particularly since the Independent Commission for Infrastructure were limited in their investigations.

“Hindi natin natukoy sino yung mga mastermind, sino yung mga big fish at hanggang ngayon wala pa masyadong nakukulong na mga malalaking opisyal, at yun ngang malalapit sa palasyo hindi parin napapanagot, hindi parin napapatawag para sa imbestigasyon,” he explained.

“Sana rin magkaroon ng civil forfeiture cases para mabawi yung ninakaw na yaman…para magamit ito para matulungan ang ating kababayan sa panahon ng krisis,” he added.