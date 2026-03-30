Calado on call for red-hot Spin Doctors

Calado delivered the goods in the Spin Doctors’ last two victories, and his effort earned him the distinction as the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 24 to 27 March.

Savouge enters the next round brimming with confidence following its back-to-back romp over the AEP-Cabstars and VNS Always Bright Laticrete.

Calado powered the Spin Doctors with 16 points in a hard-earned 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Cabstars on Friday.

The Far Eastern University product’s heroics came on the heels of his 10-point contribution to help Savouge put on a volleyball clinic over VNS, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20, in one hour and 20 minutes, last Tuesday.

He edged his teammate and last week’s winner JP Bugaoan, Criss Cross’ Alche Gupiteo, Cabstars’ Jay Rack De La Noche and EJ Casana for the recognition deliberated by print and online media covering the country’s premier men’s volleyball league, organized by Sports Vision.

Calado has underscored the need to improve, acknowledging the strength of league-leader Criss Cross — the only team to defeat them in the elimination round — as the Spin Doctors brace for the tough round-robin semifinals.