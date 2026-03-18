Spin Doctors bounce back, rip Event Masters

“We really need to get a victory after losing two straight games,” said Savouge assistant coach Macky Cariño, filling in for Calderon, who was sidelined for personal reasons.

“We really need to perform in today’s game to make up for our previous losses. Also, this is our preparation for our next matches.”

The Spin Doctors dominated the match from start to finish, pounding out a 42-21 advantage in attacks, raining 10-1 in aces, towering 6-1 in blocks, and keeping their errors to just 11 against 3B’s 17.

JP Bugaoan and Joeven dela Vega finished with 10 points apiece for Savouge, with the former clinching the Best Player of the Game honors for the first time despite playing only in the first two sets.

Shawie Caritativo added seven points, while Louie Ramirez had six markers in two sets. Mark Calado tallied five points, while Giles Torres, Louis Gamban, JD Diwa and skipper Hero Austria each had four.

The Spin Doctors will look to sustain their momentum when they face off the Alpha Insurance Protectors on Friday, 5 p.m. at the same venue.