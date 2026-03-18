Spin Doctors bounce back, rip Event Masters

Coming off back-to-back setbacks to Criss Cross, Savouge roared back emphatically, demolishing 3B with a dominant 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 victory to clinch the second semifinal berth in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Wednesday at the Filoil Centre.
Despite the absence of head coach Sydney Calderon, the Spin Doctors flashed their full strength against a hapless Event Masters side, powering their way to a swift 55-minute rout for a 5-2 record, joining the unbeaten King Crunchers in post-elims play of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.
“We really need to get a victory after losing two straight games,” said Savouge assistant coach Macky Cariño, filling in for Calderon, who was sidelined for personal reasons.
“We really need to perform in today’s game to make up for our previous losses. Also, this is our preparation for our next matches.”
The Spin Doctors dominated the match from start to finish, pounding out a 42-21 advantage in attacks, raining 10-1 in aces, towering 6-1 in blocks, and keeping their errors to just 11 against 3B’s 17.
JP Bugaoan and Joeven dela Vega finished with 10 points apiece for Savouge, with the former clinching the Best Player of the Game honors for the first time despite playing only in the first two sets.
Shawie Caritativo added seven points, while Louie Ramirez had six markers in two sets. Mark Calado tallied five points, while Giles Torres, Louis Gamban, JD Diwa and skipper Hero Austria each had four.
The Spin Doctors will look to sustain their momentum when they face off the Alpha Insurance Protectors on Friday, 5 p.m. at the same venue.
Meanwhile, 3B, which trounced VNS Always Bright Laticrete the last time out, fell to 2-6 in the tournament backed by Alpha Insurance, Arena Plus, Black Mamba, and Premiere EMS.
Kenneth Daynata led the Event Masters with six points, while Israel Encina finished with five as the team missed the services of Carl Berdal.
3B will try to revive its semis hopes against AEP-Cabstars at 3 p.m., also on Friday.