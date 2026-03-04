Spin Doctors dominate Griffins, gain share of lead

In a ruthless display of precision and power, Savouge dismantled VNS Always Bright Laticrete, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22, on Wednesday to seize a share of the lead in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the FilOil Playtime Centre.

From the opening serve, the Spin Doctors dictated the rhythm with surgical efficiency, overwhelming the Griffins with crisp execution, relentless floor defense, and balanced scoring in a swift one-hour and 14-minute demolition job that underscored their growing cohesion.

The victory marked Savouge’s third straight — following a shutout of 3B and a four-set conquest of Alpha Insurance — tying the Spin Doctors with powerhouse Criss Cross King Crunchers atop the standings in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Head coach Sydney Calderon couldn’t hide his satisfaction as her squad continued to approach the level she envisioned.

“I’m so happy because we’re at 85 percent so far. We’re getting there. We’re now slowly adapting to the system,” said Calderon, noting the visible strides in chemistry and discipline.

The Spin Doctors unloaded 47 attack points against VNS’ 31, controlled the net with a 9-6 edge in blocks, and fired three service aces while limiting their miscues.

Louie Ramirez top-scored for Savouge with 10 points on seven attacks, two kill blocks, and an ace, while Joeven dela Vega and Giles Torres matched eight-point outputs in the quick victory.

Mark Calado added seven points, while JP Bugaoan and Louis Gamban chipped in six and five markers, respectively, as Savouge’s depth came to the fore.

With the outcome firmly in hand, Calderon even afforded his second unit extended minutes in the third set — and the reserves responded by confidently dominating the Griffins.

Orchestrating the fluid offense was Vince Imperial, who tallied 20 excellent sets while contributing two points of his own. Lawrence Diones, on the other hand, anchored the floor defense with nine excellent digs, while Rikko Marmeto provided steady backline stability with eight excellent receptions.

Savouge will take on the AEP-Cabstars on Friday in hopes of building up for its much-awaited clash with Criss Cross on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Griffins dropped their fourth consecutive match to remain in the cellar of the six-team tournament.

Terrence Marticion paced VNS with 10 points, while Jerzy Santos finished with six markers off the bench.

The Griffins hope to break their spell against the Protectors at 3 p.m., also on Sunday.