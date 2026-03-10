Drainage upgrade underway to ease Valenzuela flooding

Under the project, the improved drainage system will have an outfall that directs water to Longos Creek near the Malanday area.

Dizon said the project is intended as a short-term solution to help reduce flooding before the start of the rainy season in June.

Construction began in February and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

"Malaking bagay 'to kasi kung mapapansin niyo dati 'yung tubig daw di tumutuloy, dumidiretso dito, umiikot pa. So ngayon, mas mabilis na 'yung magiging flow," he added.

The DPWH chief said the department will coordinate with the Department of Transportation to develop a long-term solution to flooding in the area.

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said flooding in the area affects four to six barangays and has worsened in recent years.

He noted that a decade ago the area had a wider waterway and flooding was not as severe.

Commuters traveling along MacArthur Highway have also been affected by flooding in the area, he added.