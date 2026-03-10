Drainage upgrade underway to ease Valenzuela flooding

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Valenzuela City government inspected an ongoing drainage and road improvement project in Barangay Veinte Reales on Tuesday as part of efforts to address flooding in the area.
The project is located along T. Santiago Street near MacArthur Highway, where a previously grassy and unpaved section has been converted into a roadway with improved drainage.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said flooding in the area has reached severe levels, with water sometimes rising to chest-deep during heavy rains.
Dizon said the construction of the North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR) contributed to the problem by affecting the existing waterway.
"Nangalahati 'yung waterway at the same time, it become shallow due to siltation and too many garbage that accumulated thus it became shallower,” Dizon said.
As a result, floodwater would overflow into MacArthur Highway and remain in the area.
Under the project, the improved drainage system will have an outfall that directs water to Longos Creek near the Malanday area.
Dizon said the project is intended as a short-term solution to help reduce flooding before the start of the rainy season in June.
Construction began in February and is expected to be completed by the end of March.
"Malaking bagay 'to kasi kung mapapansin niyo dati 'yung tubig daw di tumutuloy, dumidiretso dito, umiikot pa. So ngayon, mas mabilis na 'yung magiging flow," he added.
The DPWH chief said the department will coordinate with the Department of Transportation to develop a long-term solution to flooding in the area.
Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said flooding in the area affects four to six barangays and has worsened in recent years.
He noted that a decade ago the area had a wider waterway and flooding was not as severe.
Commuters traveling along MacArthur Highway have also been affected by flooding in the area, he added.