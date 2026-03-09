Canals checked ahead of rains

Among the areas already inspected are waterways in San Juan City and Las Piñas City, part of the agency’s broader effort to prevent urban flooding as the wet season sets in.

Aside from Metro Manila, the drainage clearing and declogging operation is also being done in Metro Cebu and Bacolod City in Visayas.

Dizon said that it is the first time such an operation has been conducted on a wider scale to ensure that all are clear during the rainy season.

Cleanup until year’s end

The DPWH pointed out that clearing all waterways and drainage systems before the rainy season is a critical, proactive measure to mitigate flooding, protect infrastructure and minimize public health risks.

The agency has set a 2026 deadline for a comprehensive, nationwide cleanup of canals, rivers and drainage systems to alleviate, or at least speed up, the recession of floodwaters.

It said removing debris, silt, and garbage from canals and rivers restores their capacity to handle heavy rainfall, preventing overflow.

To prevent damage, proper drainage is essential to prevent water accumulation, which can cause severe damage to road surfaces, building foundations, and underground utilities.

Likewise, the DPWH said blocked, stagnant water breeds mosquitoes and bacteria; clearing them reduces the risk of waterborne diseases.

The DPWH is regularly cleaning (desilting and declogging) to ensure that water flows freely to its final exit point, preventing backups.