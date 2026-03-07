Rexona 10 Miler expands beyond Metro Manila

More runners across the country can now take part in the Rexona 10 Miler Series as it expands its reach beyond Metro Manila this year.

Rio de la Cruz of organizing RUNRIO unveiled the seven-leg calendar for this year’s series, bringing the action to various provinces.

“Running communities are growing not only in Metro Manila but also in other cities. When you go to places like Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, you can really see how strong the running culture has become,” said De la Cruz during the media launch on Thursday at the Unilever headquarters in Bonifacio Global City.

Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iloilo have been included in this year’s calendar, with Metro Manila legs to be staged in Pasay City, City of Manila, Quezon City and Makati City.

Each leg will feature three race categories, with 16K (10 miles) being the longest together with 10K and 5K races.

Up for grabs is also the Metro Manila Conqueror’s Medal for those who finish the four National Capital Region races in Pasay City on 29 March at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, Manila City on 28 June at the Quirino Grandstand, Quezon City on 16 August at the UP Diliman, and Makati City on 13 September at the Ayala Triangle Gardens while the Nation Conqueror’s Medal will be given for finishers of all seven races including Davao City on 19 April at the Azuela Cove, Cagayan de Oro City on 10 May at the Centrio Mall, and Iloilo City on 29 November at the Atria Park District.

Just like in past years, the goal of the series is to encourage more Filipinos to embrace an active lifestyle through running while fostering a communal drive through the sport.