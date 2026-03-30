BIR fast-tracks PNOC emergency fuel imports

The Bureau of Internal Revenue has facilitated the emergency importation of petroleum products by PNOC Exploration Corporation, issuing a special permit to expedite the process under the government’s energy response measures.
The move forms part of Executive Order No. 110, which declared a state of national energy emergency and authorized a unified response to stabilize fuel supply and support key sectors.
The BIR’s Large Taxpayers Service coordinated with PNOC-EC to complete documentary and procedural requirements for the importation, allowing faster processing of the transaction.
The agency said it is also preparing for future fuel imports by working with PNOC on documentation to ensure expedited processing moving forward.
“The BIR… will continue to work closely with PNOC to ensure the timely processing of requirements for current and future emergency fuel importations,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said.
The initiative is part of a broader whole-of-government effort to safeguard the country’s energy supply amid ongoing global market disruptions.