Recto trumpets incoming fuel supplies

Indonesia has also committed to maintaining coal shipments to the Philippines, while additional wells in the Malampaya gas field are scheduled to come online by the last quarter of 2026.

Recto said the government is also expanding fuel subsidies for about 250,000 public transport drivers. Assistance for farmers and fishermen is expected to follow to help mitigate rising costs.

On the demand side, Department of Energy has conducted spot checks in more than 1,000 government offices to enforce energy conservation measures.

Recto said the government may use a newly passed law allowing the President to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products if needed.

He added that preparations for the ASEAN Summit had also been scaled down to reduce costs.