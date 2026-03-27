BOC tightens fuel import monitoring amid supply concerns

The Bureau of Customs has strengthened monitoring and processing of petroleum imports across all ports to ensure steady fuel supply amid global oil disruptions.
Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno issued a memorandum dated 23 March directing ports to prioritize fuel shipments, expedite customs processing and enhance inter-agency coordination.
The measures were implemented in recent shipments, including 9.16 million liters of diesel at the Port of San Fernando, La Union, consigned to the Philippine National Oil Co. under the Department of Energy’s Strategic Fuel Reserve program.
At the Port of Limay, Bataan, authorities facilitated the unloading of 100,402.776 barrels of ESPO Blend crude oil from Russia delivered by the vessel M/T Sara Sky to Petron Corp.’s refinery.
“Ensuring the timely release of petroleum products is critical to keep the country moving. That is why we are making sure petroleum shipments are processed without delay and closely monitored at all times. Our goal is simple—to keep supply steady and ensure that no disruption reaches our industries or our communities," Nepomuceno said.
“I commend the Port of San Fernando, La Union, and the Port of Limay for their quick and efficient handling of these priority fuel shipments from Russia and Japan. Their swift action and coordination ensured that essential petroleum products were released without delay," he added.
The BOC said it continues to strengthen its fuel marking program to ensure petroleum products are genuine, tax-paid and compliant, while enhancing vessel tracking systems to monitor incoming shipments before arrival.
In coordination with the Department of Energy, the bureau is also conducting real-time monitoring of fuel imports and depot inventories nationwide, with district offices directed to prioritize shipments and maintain accurate reporting.
Petroleum imports account for about P200 billion annually, making up a significant portion of the agency’s total collections.