BOC tightens fuel import monitoring amid supply concerns

“Ensuring the timely release of petroleum products is critical to keep the country moving. That is why we are making sure petroleum shipments are processed without delay and closely monitored at all times. Our goal is simple—to keep supply steady and ensure that no disruption reaches our industries or our communities," Nepomuceno said.

“I commend the Port of San Fernando, La Union, and the Port of Limay for their quick and efficient handling of these priority fuel shipments from Russia and Japan. Their swift action and coordination ensured that essential petroleum products were released without delay," he added.

The BOC said it continues to strengthen its fuel marking program to ensure petroleum products are genuine, tax-paid and compliant, while enhancing vessel tracking systems to monitor incoming shipments before arrival.

In coordination with the Department of Energy, the bureau is also conducting real-time monitoring of fuel imports and depot inventories nationwide, with district offices directed to prioritize shipments and maintain accurate reporting.

Petroleum imports account for about P200 billion annually, making up a significant portion of the agency’s total collections.