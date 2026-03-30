Araneta City rolls out game-themed Easter event

Dubbed “Level Hop in Araneta City,” the event will transform key areas such as Gateway Malls 1 and 2, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza into themed play zones, offering activities including costume contests, inflatables, arts and crafts, and live performances.

Participants may also receive Easter-themed loot bags by presenting a same-day receipt worth at least P1,500 from participating establishments. Additional attractions include a scavenger-style run organized with aRUNeta Run Club and free toy giveaways at select venues.