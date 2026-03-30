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Araneta City rolls out game-themed Easter event

Araneta City rolls out game-themed Easter event
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Araneta City will host a video game-inspired Easter celebration on April 5, featuring interactive activities and family-oriented attractions across its mall complexes.

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Dubbed “Level Hop in Araneta City,” the event will transform key areas such as Gateway Malls 1 and 2, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza into themed play zones, offering activities including costume contests, inflatables, arts and crafts, and live performances.

Participants may also receive Easter-themed loot bags by presenting a same-day receipt worth at least P1,500 from participating establishments. Additional attractions include a scavenger-style run organized with aRUNeta Run Club and free toy giveaways at select venues.

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Food and hospitality partners will also roll out special offerings, including limited-time treats and family packages for the holiday. A digital egg hunt will also be available for those joining remotely.

Organizers said the event aims to promote family bonding and create interactive experiences for children and parents during the Easter holiday.

Araneta City
Easter
Holy Week 2026

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