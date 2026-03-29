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Women entrepreneurs shine at SM Supermalls this Women’s Month

CELEBRATING women-led MSMEs: (From left) Irene Boey Lin Fong, chairperson of AWEN Singapore; Toukta Chounramany, Focal Point of AWEN Laos; Rhoda Caliwaran, chairperson of WomenBizPH, Maika Nurhayati, Focal Point of AWEN Indonesia; Baby Montemayor, Trustee of Women Biz PH Davao; Mylene Abiva, Trustee of WomenBizPH, Mr. Lin Fong and Russel Aldaba, SAVP for Marketing in Mindanao of SM Supermalls.
CELEBRATING women-led MSMEs: (From left) Irene Boey Lin Fong, chairperson of AWEN Singapore; Toukta Chounramany, Focal Point of AWEN Laos; Rhoda Caliwaran, chairperson of WomenBizPH, Maika Nurhayati, Focal Point of AWEN Indonesia; Baby Montemayor, Trustee of Women Biz PH Davao; Mylene Abiva, Trustee of WomenBizPH, Mr. Lin Fong and Russel Aldaba, SAVP for Marketing in Mindanao of SM Supermalls. Photographs courtesy of SM SUPERMALLS
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Women-led businesses took center stage as the WomenBizPH Trade Fair successfully opened at SM Lanang Premier from 12 to 14 March, celebrating the creativity, resilience and growing impact of Filipina micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Organized by WomenBizPH in partnership with SM Supermalls, the three-day trade fair brought together inspiring women entrepreneurs showcasing a vibrant mix of proudly local products — from artisanal pastries and handcrafted accessories to healthy snacks, woven apparel, delicacies and wellness products.

CELEBRATING women-led MSMEs: (From left) Irene Boey Lin Fong, chairperson of AWEN Singapore; Toukta Chounramany, Focal Point of AWEN Laos; Rhoda Caliwaran, chairperson of WomenBizPH, Maika Nurhayati, Focal Point of AWEN Indonesia; Baby Montemayor, Trustee of Women Biz PH Davao; Mylene Abiva, Trustee of WomenBizPH, Mr. Lin Fong and Russel Aldaba, SAVP for Marketing in Mindanao of SM Supermalls.
WomenBizPH stages women-led MSME trade fair at SM Lanang

More than just a marketplace, the event highlighted the powerful stories behind the brands, demonstrating how women entrepreneurs continue to transform passion into purpose and innovation into livelihood opportunities.

WOMEN entrepreneurs take center stage at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair at SM Lanang Premier, where women-led MSMEs proudly showcased local products in celebration of Women’s Month.
WOMEN entrepreneurs take center stage at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair at SM Lanang Premier, where women-led MSMEs proudly showcased local products in celebration of Women’s Month.

Inspiring stories behind Women-led MSMEs

Behind every product on display is a powerful story of determination, innovation and purpose. Across the country, women entrepreneurs continue to transform challenges into opportunities, building businesses that uplift communities and preserve Filipino craftsmanship.

FROM handcrafted fashion pieces to artisanal food products, women-led MSMEs showcased a diverse array of Filipino creations at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair.
FROM handcrafted fashion pieces to artisanal food products, women-led MSMEs showcased a diverse array of Filipino creations at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair.
FROM handcrafted fashion pieces to artisanal food products, women-led MSMEs showcased a diverse array of Filipino creations at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair.
FROM handcrafted fashion pieces to artisanal food products, women-led MSMEs showcased a diverse array of Filipino creations at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair.
SUSTAINABLE fashion takes the spotlight as women-led brands present handcrafted apparel that celebrates Filipino craftsmanship and modern design.
SUSTAINABLE fashion takes the spotlight as women-led brands present handcrafted apparel that celebrates Filipino craftsmanship and modern design.

Empowering artisans through creativity

Sustainable and timeless — these two words define the aesthetic of Sassy’s Creation Enterprise. By blending heritage weaving techniques with contemporary design, Sassy’s Creation produces ethically curated fashion staples designed for “EveryBODY,” using upcycled fabrics and locally sourced weaves that reflect both sustainability and style.

Behind every Sassy piece are the skilled hands of women artisans, including home-based mothers and women from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Antipolo, Rizal, who carefully craft each item with dedication and pride.

Through these collaborations, the brand provides meaningful livelihood opportunities while celebrating Filipino craftsmanship.

For the founder of Sassy’s Creation, entrepreneurship is not only about building a brand — it is also about uplifting communities. “Our goal is not only to create meaningful products but also to support local artisans and weaving communities across the country,” she said.

By working closely with weaving communities and showcasing their handcrafted pieces through trade fairs and retail platforms, Sassy’s Creation continues to help preserve traditional Filipino crafts while bringing them into today’s lifestyle and fashion landscape. Discover their products on Instagram: @sassyscreationph.

SASSY'S Creation.
SASSY'S Creation.

Carrying forward a legacy

For Cynthia M. Eusebio, owner of Magpoc’s Pastry Manufacturing in Products Bataan, entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in family heritage.

“Magpoc’s isn’t just a label — it’s a legacy of providing for our community. I stepped into this role to honor the women who came before me while evolving the brand for the next generation,” she shared.

Now its third-generation leader, Eusebio continues to innovate by expanding Magpoc’s reach through digital platforms and new product offerings while preserving the traditional recipes that built the business. Discover their products on Facebook: MagpocsAraroCookies.

ARARO cookies.
ARARO cookies.

From survival to strength

The business journey of Cebu-based entrepreneur Cuevas Planas, founder of Kirby’s Chicharon, represents resilience and the courage to start over.

“I started small, making chicharon and quietly selling to stores and offices. That small income became my hope and my courage — it helped me rebuild my life and prove that even from nothing, you can rise again,” she said.

Through perseverance and faith, Planas built her brand, eventually gaining the confidence to showcase her products in larger markets and trade fairs. Discover their products on Facebook: kirbyschicharonph.

KIRBY'S chicharon.
KIRBY'S chicharon.

Turning passion into healthy innovation

Meanwhile, Flaviano’s Health Food Products, based in Laguna, was born from a shared passion for creating innovative food products.

“Every challenge teaches us something. Even during difficult times like the pandemic, we continued innovating and moving forward — because every step we take brings us closer to success,” the entrepreneur shared.

The brand continues to develop healthier food options while exploring new opportunities to reach more customers through platforms like SM Supermalls. Discover their products on Facebook: FlavianosFood.

FLAVIANO'S Health Food Products.
FLAVIANO'S Health Food Products.

A launchpad for future Filipino brands

Through initiatives like the WomenBizPH Trade Fairs, SM Supermalls continues to serve as a marketplace where MSMEs can grow, gain visibility and reach new markets.

“At SM Supermalls, we see MSMEs not just as exhibitors but as future brands in the making. By providing accessible platforms where entrepreneurs can showcase their products and connect with customers, we help nurture the next generation of Filipino brands,” said Joaquin San Agustin, Executive Vice President for Marketing at SM Supermalls.

FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.
FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.
FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.
FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.
FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.
FILIPINA entrepreneurs proudly present their brands at the WomenBizPH Trade Fair, highlighting the creativity, resilience and innovation of women-led MSMEs.

For many entrepreneurs, showcasing their products in SM malls represents a major milestone — opening doors to new opportunities, partnerships and customers.

This commitment reflects SM Supermalls’ long-standing advocacy of supporting MSMEs as drivers of inclusive economic growth and community development.

CELEBRATING women-led MSMEs: (From left) Irene Boey Lin Fong, chairperson of AWEN Singapore; Toukta Chounramany, Focal Point of AWEN Laos; Rhoda Caliwaran, chairperson of WomenBizPH, Maika Nurhayati, Focal Point of AWEN Indonesia; Baby Montemayor, Trustee of Women Biz PH Davao; Mylene Abiva, Trustee of WomenBizPH, Mr. Lin Fong and Russel Aldaba, SAVP for Marketing in Mindanao of SM Supermalls.
EntrePinoy Expo supports women entrepreneurs

This Women’s Month, SM Supermalls invites shoppers to discover the inspiring women behind these brands and support their journeys toward growth and success.

Because when women entrepreneurs rise, they do more than grow businesses — they uplift families, empower communities and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Filipino MSMEs
WomenBizPH Trade Fair
SM Lanang Premier

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