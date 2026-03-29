Women entrepreneurs shine at SM Supermalls this Women’s Month

Empowering artisans through creativity

Sustainable and timeless — these two words define the aesthetic of Sassy’s Creation Enterprise. By blending heritage weaving techniques with contemporary design, Sassy’s Creation produces ethically curated fashion staples designed for “EveryBODY,” using upcycled fabrics and locally sourced weaves that reflect both sustainability and style.

Behind every Sassy piece are the skilled hands of women artisans, including home-based mothers and women from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Antipolo, Rizal, who carefully craft each item with dedication and pride.

Through these collaborations, the brand provides meaningful livelihood opportunities while celebrating Filipino craftsmanship.

For the founder of Sassy’s Creation, entrepreneurship is not only about building a brand — it is also about uplifting communities. “Our goal is not only to create meaningful products but also to support local artisans and weaving communities across the country,” she said.

By working closely with weaving communities and showcasing their handcrafted pieces through trade fairs and retail platforms, Sassy’s Creation continues to help preserve traditional Filipino crafts while bringing them into today’s lifestyle and fashion landscape. Discover their products on Instagram: @sassyscreationph.