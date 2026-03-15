WomenBizPH stages women-led MSME trade fair at SM Lanang

The WomenBizPH opened the Women Strong Network Hybrid Trade Fair at SM Lanang, marking the group’s first trade fair in Mindanao as part of activities for Women's Month.
The event, held at The Atrium of SM Lanang, features 30 exhibitors composed of women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Organizers said the fair aims to showcase products and services from women entrepreneurs while providing a platform for networking and business collaboration.
The trade fair also highlights regional engagement with the participation of partners linked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, adding an international dimension to the event.
Visitors can explore a range of products from women-led businesses, reflecting creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation across various industries.
Organizers said the event aims to encourage consumers to support women entrepreneurs while providing opportunities for exhibitors to connect with customers and potential partners.
The Women Strong Network Hybrid Trade Fair runs until 14 March 2026.