WomenBizPH stages women-led MSME trade fair at SM Lanang

The WomenBizPH opened the Women Strong Network Hybrid Trade Fair at SM Lanang, marking the group’s first trade fair in Mindanao as part of activities for Women's Month.

The event, held at The Atrium of SM Lanang, features 30 exhibitors composed of women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Organizers said the fair aims to showcase products and services from women entrepreneurs while providing a platform for networking and business collaboration.