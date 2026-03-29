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Skal Makati honors tourism leaders at 32nd awards

AWARDEES pose during the 32nd Skal Tourism Personality Awards held at Okada Manila in Makati City. From left are Crystal Jacinto, Alejandro 'Al' Tengco, Takako Okada, Cynthia Carrion (representing Carlos Yulo), Ren Locsin (representing Seferina Joven), Theresita Landan (representing Margarita Nograles), Kevin Tan, Kyle Jennermann and Lance Tan.
AWARDEES pose during the 32nd Skal Tourism Personality Awards held at Okada Manila in Makati City. From left are Crystal Jacinto, Alejandro 'Al' Tengco, Takako Okada, Cynthia Carrion (representing Carlos Yulo), Ren Locsin (representing Seferina Joven), Theresita Landan (representing Margarita Nograles), Kevin Tan, Kyle Jennermann and Lance Tan.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Skal International Makati
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Skal International Makati recently honored key figures in the tourism industry during its 32nd Tourism Personality Awards held at Okada Manila, in celebration of the organization’s 42nd founding anniversary.

Nine awardees were recognized for their contributions across various sectors of tourism.

AWARDEES pose during the 32nd Skal Tourism Personality Awards held at Okada Manila in Makati City. From left are Crystal Jacinto, Alejandro 'Al' Tengco, Takako Okada, Cynthia Carrion (representing Carlos Yulo), Ren Locsin (representing Seferina Joven), Theresita Landan (representing Margarita Nograles), Kevin Tan, Kyle Jennermann and Lance Tan.
PAGCOR Chief honored for Tourism Leadership at SKAL Awards

Among those honored were Crystal Jacinto for health and wellness tourism; Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman and chief executive Alejandro “Al” Tengco for gaming and entertainment; and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who received the Sports Tourism Icon Award and was represented by Cynthia Carrion.

Takako Okada was cited for outstanding MICE property, while Seferina Joven, founder, president and general manager of ANNSET Holiday Inc., was named Tour Operator of the Year and represented by Ren Locsin.

Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Margarita Nograles was recognized as Best Government Institution, represented by Theresita Landan.

Kevin Tan, president and chief executive of Alliance Global Group Inc., received the award for Best Integrated Hotel and Resorts, while Kyle Jennermann was cited for social media tourism content.

Skal International Makati awards
Tourism Personality Awards 2026
Philippine tourism leaders recognition

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