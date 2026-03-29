Skal Makati honors tourism leaders at 32nd awards

Among those honored were Crystal Jacinto for health and wellness tourism; Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman and chief executive Alejandro “Al” Tengco for gaming and entertainment; and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who received the Sports Tourism Icon Award and was represented by Cynthia Carrion.

Takako Okada was cited for outstanding MICE property, while Seferina Joven, founder, president and general manager of ANNSET Holiday Inc., was named Tour Operator of the Year and represented by Ren Locsin.

Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Margarita Nograles was recognized as Best Government Institution, represented by Theresita Landan.

Kevin Tan, president and chief executive of Alliance Global Group Inc., received the award for Best Integrated Hotel and Resorts, while Kyle Jennermann was cited for social media tourism content.