Semana Santa 2026: Time to seek guidance, repent amid crisis

Aside from repentance and the traditional Visita Iglesia, Pasyon, fasting and processions, Filipinos use the long holiday to relax and find peace with their families in various tourist destinations or in their respective provinces.

For Holy Week 2026, Pope Leo XIV invites the faithful to enter a time of “Listening and Fasting,” focusing on deepening relationships through silence, prayer and acts of charity.

The message emphasizes slowing down from busy lives to meditate on the Word of God, avoiding harsh language, and serving the lonely, elderly and poor during the Easter Triduum.