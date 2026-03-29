Semana Santa 2026: Time to seek guidance, repent amid crisis

The Catholic community once again observes the Semana Santa (Holy Week), a solemn season of the year where devotees atone for and reflect on their sins, and seek forgiveness from the Almighty.
During this week, Catholic’s contemplate on the endless compassion of Jesus Christ, who was nailed to the cross to redeem the sins of the world.
Semana Santa is a deeply religious and solemn time, marked by quiet reflection, fasting and family traditions.
This year is special as it is said to be a perfect time for Catholic nations, like the Philippines, to pray that the turmoil in various areas in the Middle East cease, as Filipinos are now anxious and feeling the brunt because of the high prices of commodities, particularly fuel.
Aside from repentance and the traditional Visita Iglesia, Pasyon, fasting and processions, Filipinos use the long holiday to relax and find peace with their families in various tourist destinations or in their respective provinces.
For Holy Week 2026, Pope Leo XIV invites the faithful to enter a time of “Listening and Fasting,” focusing on deepening relationships through silence, prayer and acts of charity.
The message emphasizes slowing down from busy lives to meditate on the Word of God, avoiding harsh language, and serving the lonely, elderly and poor during the Easter Triduum.
The clergy, according to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, urges the faithful to move beyond annual routines, calling for a “change of heart” that addresses social issues like injustice and corruption.
The message emphasized authentic, active participation in liturgies, “digital media fasting” and a deeper, sacrifice-driven life rather than just a holiday.