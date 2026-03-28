Unity, reflection for solemn days

“May this Holy Week strengthen our resolve to become a nation guided by faith, united in purpose, and inspired by selfless service,” he said.

The President encouraged Filipinos to pause from their daily routines and reflect on the meaning of the season, particularly the life and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Christ’s immeasurable love

He asked Filipinos to remember the immeasurable love of Jesus Christ, whose journey from Jerusalem to the Cross and Resurrection reflects a love that embraces human suffering and triumph over death.

“The Passion of Christ reminds us that true greatness is not found in power, but in sacrifice; not in privilege, but in service; and not in comfort, but in the courage to carry the burdens of others,” he said.

Marcos also urged the public to remain steadfast in faith and extend help to others, especially during difficult times.

He said acts of compassion and sacrifice keep alive the message of Christ and can inspire Filipinos to face challenges with humility, perseverance, and hope.

“With every hand extended to those in need, and every sacrifice made for the good of others, we keep alive the spirit of His message,” the President said.

He likewise called for unity in advancing family welfare and strengthening communities as part of efforts to build a more compassionate and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).

“I wish everyone a meaningful and blessed Holy Week,” he said.