Honda localizes Click125 engine

Tanauan City, Batangas — Honda Philippines Inc. reached another production milestone with the rollout of the new Click125 and the start of localized engine production at its Batangas facility.

Company officials and guests gathered at the plant on 20 February 20 for the line-off ceremony that signaled the next step in Honda’s motorcycle manufacturing program in the country.

Honda Philippines president Takeshi Kobayashi led the ceremony with members of the company’s executive committee and several officials from Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Representatives from government agencies also attended the event. The gathering brought together executives, engineers and local partners who took part in the project.

Kobayashi said the localization effort will help the company respond better to rising demand in the Philippine motorcycle market.

He said Honda plans to expand its capability to supply more units while keeping the same quality and technology that customers expect from the brand. He added that the initiative gives the company more flexibility in production and supply.

The Click125 plays a major role in Honda Philippines’ sales performance. The model serves many Filipino riders who rely on motorcycles for daily travel to work, school, and other activities.