Honda localizes Click125 engine

Tanauan City, Batangas — Honda Philippines Inc. reached another production milestone with the rollout of the new Click125 and the start of localized engine production at its Batangas facility.
Company officials and guests gathered at the plant on 20 February 20 for the line-off ceremony that signaled the next step in Honda’s motorcycle manufacturing program in the country.
Honda Philippines president Takeshi Kobayashi led the ceremony with members of the company’s executive committee and several officials from Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Representatives from government agencies also attended the event. The gathering brought together executives, engineers and local partners who took part in the project.
Kobayashi said the localization effort will help the company respond better to rising demand in the Philippine motorcycle market.
He said Honda plans to expand its capability to supply more units while keeping the same quality and technology that customers expect from the brand. He added that the initiative gives the company more flexibility in production and supply.
The Click125 plays a major role in Honda Philippines’ sales performance. The model serves many Filipino riders who rely on motorcycles for daily travel to work, school, and other activities.
Honda says the scooter gained a strong following because of its mix of design, features, and fuel efficiency.
The company also reported strong overall sales in 2025. Honda Philippines recorded more than one million units in total motorcycle sales for the year.
Retail sales reached 1,041,237 units while wholesale figures stood at 1,044,510 units. The results placed Honda in a strong position in the local motorcycle industry.
The model remains one of the company’s best-known scooters in the local market. Honda positions it as a practical option for everyday mobility in cities and provincial areas.
The updated version carries design changes and additional features as Honda says the scooter keeps its reputation for reliability and everyday usability. The company expects the model to remain a key product in its lineup in the coming years.
Honda Philippines also outlined several production milestones for the Click125 program. Frame assembly localization started in December 2022. The company introduced a refreshed version of the scooter in April 2024. Another refresh followed in April 2025.
The new program allows Honda to produce the engine locally instead of relying on a full import supply. Executives say the move strengthens the company’s manufacturing base in the Philippines and supports its long term operations in the country.
Officials from Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Honda R&D Southeast Asia attended the ceremony to support the project. Engineers and production teams from the Batangas plant also took part in the event.
Government representatives from the Board of Investments joined the ceremony as well. Officials said local manufacturing projects like this help support the country’s industrial development and job creation in the automotive sector.
Honda Philippines expects continued demand for motorcycles across the country. The company sees strong use of motorcycles for personal transport and delivery services.
Executives said the brand will continue to introduce new products and improve its manufacturing capability to meet that demand.
Honda said the Click125 program shows the company’s long-term commitment to Filipino riders. The brand plans to expand innovation and production capacity as it works to maintain its presence in the Philippine motorcycle market.