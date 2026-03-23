PNP orders probe, vows protection after Negros journalist killing

Police said Calo was standing outside his home when a white SUV approached and a gunman shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

Nartatez said tracker teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the suspects.

“The investigation is ongoing and progressing. We are validating all leads to ensure a solid case will be filed,” he said.

He said the PNP will coordinate with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security to assess threats against journalists in the area.

“Hindi natin pinababayaan ang anumang banta sa ating mga mamamahayag. We treat every report with the utmost urgency through our Media Security Vanguards,” he said.

The PNP has directed the Police Regional Office in the Negros Island Region and the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office to expedite the investigation.

Nartatez said the move is in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen protection for media workers.

“To those who think they can silence the press, walang puwang ang karahasan sa ating lipunan. The full might of the law will be brought against you. We will find you, and you will be held accountable,” he said.

He also urged the public and members of the media to report threats, assuring that police resources will be mobilized.