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Pinay detained in Thailand over baby-related incident

Pinay detained in Thailand over baby-related incident
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The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Sunday the arrest of a Filipina overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Thailand due to an incident involving her infant.

DMW Chief Hans Leo Cacdac declined to disclose details of the case but assured that the Philippine government is closely coordinating on the situation.

The OFW has been provided legal assistance and is currently in stable condition, while the Philippine Embassy in Thailand is monitoring the case along with the labor attaché and welfare officer.

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