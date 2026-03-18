DMW vows legal assistance to detained Pinoys over MidEast socmed post

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia stressed that while the Philippines respects the sovereignty and judicial systems of host nations, the government is committed to ensuring the workers have proper defense.

“We will help these three OFWs who are facing their cases while they are incarcerated,” Olalia said. “We respect their laws and legal processes, but we will provide legal assistance. The lawyers we provide will be free of charge.”

The legal aid is part of a broader P3.5 billion support fund, which includes P2 billion from the DMW Action Fund and P1.5 billion from the Emergency Repatriation Fund.

Olalia cited that these resources are being prioritized for the “very important” task of repatriating and defending workers as the crisis enters its second quarter.

The arrests highlight the risks faced by the estimated 2 million OFWs in the Middle East as local authorities tighten security measures regarding social media and sensitive information.