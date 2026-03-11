DMW: Withholding OFW passports is a contract violation

“Sanay naman po ‘yung mga labor attaches natin to talk to the employers along those lines and also the host government because just about every country involved in this crisis has laws against non-withholding of passports. So we can coordinate with the employer and with the host government as well,” Cacdac said.

Revilla then asked whether the government had received repatriation requests from OFWs whose passports were in the hands of their employers.

“Have we had any requests for repatriations from OFWs na hindi nila hawak ‘yung kanilang passports na nasa mga employers?” Revilla asked.

Cacdac confirmed that such cases exist and that assistance is extended to affected workers.

“Meron din po, kaya we provide such an assistance sa mga OFWs. Although sa ngayon, mas karamihan ‘yung mga semiskilled or skilled na nahawak nila ‘yung passports nila. Some of them have expired passports, so we refer them to the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs),” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said that by and large, passports or travel documentation are not much of a problem.

However, a major hurdle arises when OFWs have cases or immigration records, which require coordination with host countries.

He cited Kuwait as an example, where Philippine officials are closely coordinating with immigration authorities to clear around 50 Filipinos with immigration records so they can leave.

The exchange came as the House of Representatives reviewed government contingency measures for Filipinos in the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region.