‘Ninja cops’ purging sought

“The Philippine National Police reaffirms its commitment that ‘ninja cops’ have no place in our organization,” Nartatez said. “Our internal cleansing process is strong, and this is reinforced by our aggressive push to inculcate integrity and professionalism in each and every police officer.”

The term “ninja cops” refers to officers who allegedly recycle or sell illegal drugs seized during police operations. The issue gained widespread public attention during the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Nartatez confirmed that the PNP has already filed criminal cases and dismissed those found involved in illegal activities. To prevent rogue individuals from entering the force, the general said the recruitment and vetting process for new officers has been made more stringent.

“We are also keen on our hiring process to identify any lapses so that we can prevent rogue personnel from entering our organization,” he said.

The PNP chief issued a direct warning to the rank and file to uphold their oaths and avoid corruption while on duty.

“Let the ‘ninja cops’ who were removed from the service serve as a warning to you,” Nartatez said. “Do not even try to engage in corruption because we will go after you. You cannot escape the long arm of the law.”