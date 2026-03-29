MIAS prioritizes practical mobility

This year’s event leans into a different mood. Instead of treating the auto show as a pure display of new cars, MIAS is putting more attention on how people move in today’s conditions.

That includes fuel costs, changing buying habits, and the slow shift toward cleaner transport.

The theme “Powering Mobility” ties into that direction. Expect a strong presence of electric vehicles, hybrids and other electrified options.

Brands will also present systems and tools that support these vehicles, such as charging solutions and related services.

Around 25 brands will take part in this year’s show. The mix goes beyond passenger cars. There will be displays for commercial vehicles, including those built for new energy use.