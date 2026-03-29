MIAS prioritizes practical mobility

The Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) will go ahead this April, even as the industry faces rising fuel prices and an uncertain economy.
Organizers confirmed that MIAS 2026 will run from 9 to 12 April at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, with additional space at the Philippine Trade Training Center. The expansion gives exhibitors more room as the show grows in scale.
This year’s event leans into a different mood. Instead of treating the auto show as a pure display of new cars, MIAS is putting more attention on how people move in today’s conditions.
That includes fuel costs, changing buying habits, and the slow shift toward cleaner transport.
The theme “Powering Mobility” ties into that direction. Expect a strong presence of electric vehicles, hybrids and other electrified options.
Brands will also present systems and tools that support these vehicles, such as charging solutions and related services.
Around 25 brands will take part in this year’s show. The mix goes beyond passenger cars. There will be displays for commercial vehicles, including those built for new energy use.
Organizers said the goal is to show how mobility works across different needs, from daily driving to logistics.
A new feature called the Overland Experience Grounds will also make its debut. It focuses on outdoor travel and self-sufficient setups, including camping and off-grid trips. The concept ties into the growing interest in local travel and road-based adventures.
Organizers said the event still plays a role beyond product displays. It brings together manufacturers, suppliers, and small businesses that depend on the automotive sector.
At a time when spending is more cautious, the show gives these groups a place to connect with buyers.
“We understand the concerns many are facing today,” Jill Ang, managing director of Worldbex Services International, said.
“MIAS 2026 is being positioned not as a celebration detached from reality, but as a relevant and responsible platform that highlights how the automotive sector can adapt and contribute during challenging times.”
The show also lines up with broader efforts to promote cleaner transport, including the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.
MIAS remains one of the country’s largest auto events. This year, it takes on a slightly different role. It still brings new models to the floor, but it also shows how mobility is changing for everyday drivers.