MIAS brings back PTTC for 2026 show

The Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) will expand its footprint in 2026 with the return of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) as an additional venue. Organizers confirmed that the four-day event will run from 9 to 12 April, with the main exhibition at the World Trade Center Metro Manila and a second exhibition area at the PTTC.

The return of the PTTC reconnects the auto show with one of its earlier venues. The facility last served as a secondary exhibition space during MIAS 2018.

After that edition, the building shifted into use as a design hub. Its reappearance in the show layout brings back a location that many long-time visitors associate with previous editions of the event.

According to organizers, the addition of the PTTC will expand the total exhibition capacity of the show. The venue contributes more than 3,000 square meters of display space.

This area can host close to 100 more vehicles compared with past editions that relied only on the World Trade Center complex.

The floor plan includes a dedicated food court along with several special displays. These sections aim to give guests more reasons to explore the second venue while easing crowd flow inside the main exhibition halls.

Organizers also prepared a connection between the two venues to make movement easier for visitors. A fully air-conditioned linkway will connect the East Wing Annex tent of the World Trade Center directly to the PTTC building. The design will allow guests to walk between the two locations without leaving the event footprint.

The PTTC sits at the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue. The location gives visitors another entry and exit point for the show. Organizers will also run a free shuttle service for guests who exit from the PTTC side.

The shuttle will transport passengers either back to the World Trade Center entrance driveway or to nearby parking areas.

With both venues active, MIAS 2026 will cover about 22,500 square meters of indoor and outdoor display space. The expanded layout will host more vehicle brands, aftermarket exhibitors, and technology displays.

Organizers expect the larger space to support more product launches and demonstrations during the event.

The show has long served as one of the largest automotive gatherings in the country. Car manufacturers and distributors use the event to introduce new models and present new technologies to the public.

Visitors also attend to see concept vehicles, motorsport displays, and lifestyle exhibits tied to car culture.

MIAS will stage its 21st edition in 2026. Over the years, the event has grown into a major meeting point for brands, industry players, and enthusiasts. The expansion of the PTTC venue reflects the continued growth of the show and the demand for more exhibition space.

More announcements will follow in the coming months, according to the organizers. Details about participating brands, special attractions, and ticket information will appear closer to the show dates.