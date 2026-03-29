Mangrove memos spawn conservation challenge

ZSL is demanding the withdrawal of the memo allowing the earth-balling and relocation of mangroves for infrastructure “flagship projects” endorsed by government authorities, once proponents claim that all other mitigation measures have been exhausted.

“Allowing exemptions for infrastructure projects creates a clear pathway for mangrove removal across the country, particularly in ecologically sensitive coastal areas,” the petition warned. “If left unchallenged, this interim guidance risks becoming standard operating procedure across DENR regional offices, effectively rolling back decades of mangrove protection policy in the Philippines.”

On the first day of the PMC, BMB assistant director Mariglo Laririt said in a press conference that a study is being conducted by the Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau, the research arm of DENR, focusing on what to do if projects already have been designed, contracted and started.

“Once the studies conclude, we will need to either revise that memo or — ideally — elevate it to an administrative order to make it more binding,” she said.

Meanwhile, Engr. Jeff Miranda, from the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Bureau of Local Government Supervision, presented, on Day 2 of the PMC, the DILG Memorandum Circular 2025-066, which tasks local government units (LGUs) to lead the rehabilitation and reforestation of degraded mangrove sites, and enforce environmental safeguards such as bans on mangrove cutting, shoreline encroachment, and destructive fishing practices.

The circular also enjoins LGUs to enact ordinances declaring greenbelt zones as protected areas or local conservation areas, and to integrate a coastal greenbelt management and action plan into their comprehensive land use plans, local climate change action plans, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plans.

“Planting just anywhere is not allowed. It should be targeted and evidence-based,” Miranda said, referring to one of the rationales of the memo.

Mayor Melchor Mergal of Salcedo, Eastern Samar said the intention of the DILG memo is good but expressed reservations over how resource-lacking town can comply with it.

“We don’t have the technical capability to, for example, to delineate municipal waters,” Mergal said. “It’s not easy to implement it on the ground without supporting mechanisms,” he added.

Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon board member Benito Doma advised local executives to use the resources that they have and tap people’s organizations that economically benefits from mangroves in implementing the DILG memo.