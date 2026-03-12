Mangrove initiative vs typhoons launched

On Monday, GIZ and the Philippine government, through the Department of Agriculture — Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), signed a memorandum of agreement to implement a mangrove insurance initiative in Eastern Visayas.

“Eastern Visayas is on the frontline of climate change,” said Nicole Kranz, Climate Action Cluster coordinator, GIZ Philippines and the Pacific Island Countries. “By piloting mangrove insurance in this region, we demonstrate how nature-based solutions and innovative insurance mechanisms can work together to protect both ecosystems and coastal communities.”

GIZ, in a statement, said the mangrove insurance pilot will introduce an innovative risk-financing mechanism designed to enable rapid funding for mangrove assessment, clean-up and restoration following climate-related events, especially typhoons.

“Insurance payouts will be triggered by predefined parameters — such as typhoon wind speed or storm surge levels — allowing restoration activities to begin within days rather than months, when support is often delayed,” it said.

Mangrove forests help reduce wave energy, curb coastal erosion, and protect coastal communities. They also support fisheries and local livelihoods, with the ecosystem services they provide valued at an estimated P50,000 to P200,000 per year, depending on the location.

The Philippines has a total mangrove area of 311,216 hectares (MAP, 2020). Eastern Visayas ranks 3rd among regions in terms of mangrove extent, which accounts for 11 percent or 34,679 hectares.

Implemented under the project Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Risk Mitigation through Ecosystem-based Planning and Adaptation (E4DR), GIZ will provide technical assistance and support PCIC in developing and operationalizing the insurance product.