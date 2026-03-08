IF, DENR launch SarBay mangrove rehab project

The ICTSI Foundation (IF), South Cotabato Integrated Port Services Inc. (SCIPSI), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region XII (DENR 12) and the local government of Malapatan launched the Mangrove Restoration Project Phase 1 in Sarangani Bay with the planting of 2,000 assorted species of mangrove seedlings on 27 February.
IF executive director Filipina Laurena, Malapatan Mayor Salway Sumbo Jr. and DENR 12 executive director Atty. Felix Alicer led the ceremonial planting in a quarter hectare area of Barangay Tuyan, Malapatan, Sarangani Province after they signed the memorandum of agreement for the project targeting the planting of 125,200 mangrove seedlings over three years in the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape.
The agreement establishes the roles, responsibilities and coordination framework among partner agencies and stakeholders.
Representatives from the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO), Malapatan, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Purok Jolohano Women’s Association and SCIPSI volunteers participated in the inaugural activity.
Laurena shared her appreciation and optimism in partnering with PAMO for the multi-year project.
SCIPSI, led by general manager, Gabriel Muñasque, committed to conduct monthly monitoring and planting with the Protected Area Management Bureau to increase survival rate of the plants and ensure sustainability of the project.
Sumbo and Alicer both highlighted the importance of multi-agency effort to protect the environment.
Alicer emphasized that the project demonstrates how sustained partnerships can translate environmental commitments into concrete on-the-ground action, noting that mangrove rehabilitation not only restores critical coastal ecosystems but also reinforces community stewardship and long-term protection of Sarangani Bay’s marine resources.
The mangrove restoration initiative aims to revitalize and strengthen mangrove ecosystems of Sarangani Bay, as well as promote coastal protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable livelihoods for local communities.