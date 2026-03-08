IF, DENR launch SarBay mangrove rehab project

The ICTSI Foundation (IF), South Cotabato Integrated Port Services Inc. (SCIPSI), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region XII (DENR 12) and the local government of Malapatan launched the Mangrove Restoration Project Phase 1 in Sarangani Bay with the planting of 2,000 assorted species of mangrove seedlings on 27 February.

IF executive director Filipina Laurena, Malapatan Mayor Salway Sumbo Jr. and DENR 12 executive director Atty. Felix Alicer led the ceremonial planting in a quarter hectare area of Barangay Tuyan, Malapatan, Sarangani Province after they signed the memorandum of agreement for the project targeting the planting of 125,200 mangrove seedlings over three years in the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape.

The agreement establishes the roles, responsibilities and coordination framework among partner agencies and stakeholders.