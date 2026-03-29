Lee snatches bronze

TAGAYTAY CITY — Para cyclist Patrick Gerard Lee put an end to the Philippines’ medal hunt in the Asian Track Cycling Championships on Sunday after a bronze medal finish in the men’s elite C5 scratch at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.
Lee, 26, completed the 10-kilometer race and became the first Filipino entry to reach the podium since the tournament started last Wednesday.
The Bulacan native, who lost his right hand at five years old due to an accident, said he kept his pace until he was sure he secured the podium finish.
Lee also said the tournament is a gauge of how he will fare in the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan from 18 to 24 October.
“It’s really hard because I just pushed myself — I really wanted to win, so I just kept pushing,” Lee said.
“This is a big reference for the Asian Para Games coming up. I hope the coaches will continue to support us so we can compete at the Asian level.”
Azimbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal in the scratch event while Kameda Ruito of Japan grabbed the silver.
Earlier in the day, Zedric Ivan Honorica shattered a 20-year-old record after clocking in 10.865 seconds in the men’s elite sprint.
While the 21-year-old cyclist from Marikina City wasn’t able to grab a medal, he eclipsed the former national record of 11.4 seconds set by national team veteran Jan Paul Morales in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.
Honorica said he has been honing his skills while working for a food delivery app.
“At first, I was a Foodpanda rider when I got my bicycle. I met friends in Marikina who were into fixed gear cycling, and I joined them. That’s where I improved,” Honorica said.
“My feeling now is that I’m still surprised because everything happened so fast. I’ve only been cycling for a year, and now I’m part of the Philippine team.”
Honorica fell short of advancing past the qualifying round as he finished 21st overall.
Despite the setback, Honorica remains optimistic, hoping his performance will earn him more opportunities with the national team in the future.
“If I’m given the chance to stay in the national team, with the support and better equipment, I know I can still improve,” Honorica said.