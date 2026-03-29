Lee snatches bronze

The Bulacan native, who lost his right hand at five years old due to an accident, said he kept his pace until he was sure he secured the podium finish.

Lee also said the tournament is a gauge of how he will fare in the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan from 18 to 24 October.

“It’s really hard because I just pushed myself — I really wanted to win, so I just kept pushing,” Lee said.

“This is a big reference for the Asian Para Games coming up. I hope the coaches will continue to support us so we can compete at the Asian level.”

Azimbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal in the scratch event while Kameda Ruito of Japan grabbed the silver.

Earlier in the day, Zedric Ivan Honorica shattered a 20-year-old record after clocking in 10.865 seconds in the men’s elite sprint.

While the 21-year-old cyclist from Marikina City wasn’t able to grab a medal, he eclipsed the former national record of 11.4 seconds set by national team veteran Jan Paul Morales in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

Honorica said he has been honing his skills while working for a food delivery app.

“At first, I was a Foodpanda rider when I got my bicycle. I met friends in Marikina who were into fixed gear cycling, and I joined them. That’s where I improved,” Honorica said.

“My feeling now is that I’m still surprised because everything happened so fast. I’ve only been cycling for a year, and now I’m part of the Philippine team.”