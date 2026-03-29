Lawmaker pushes DPWH to speed up Sumulong flood project

Marikina 1st District Rep. Marcelino Teodoro has urged the national government to expedite the completion of a flood interceptor project along Sumulong Highway, citing its importance in easing flooding in the city and nearby areas.
“We still need to finish that [flood interceptor]. Hopefully by the end of the year. That’s the target,” Teodoro said in an interview.
The project, which covers key areas such as S&R Marikina and Marikina Valley Hospital, is designed to catch floodwaters and prevent overflow that causes severe traffic congestion. However, Teodoro said progress has slowed due to limited and delayed funding from the Department of Public Works and Highways.
“We know that DPWH is really slowing down because their release of funds is very limited. Secondly, it’s delayed,” he said, adding that the government should ensure the release of funds, including those tied to foreign-assisted projects.
Teodoro said dredging of the Marikina River and other waterways remains ongoing under the local government to address siltation and maintain the river’s capacity.
He also cited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who earlier described the Marikina River system as a model for sustainable flood control, noting that the city has not experienced major flooding in recent years.
The lawmaker stressed the need for a coordinated approach between national and local governments to align projects with the flood control master plan and sustain economic activity in the area.