DPWH intensifies dredging, desilting ahead of rainy season

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has intensified the cleanup of drainage systems, canals and waterways as part of preparations for the coming rainy season.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the cleanup and desilting operations are in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to help prevent flooding during heavy rains.
Dizon said DPWH personnel are currently conducting dredging operations along the Marikina River to ensure that water flow remains unobstructed.
Aside from dredging, the department is also undertaking widening works on esteros, canals and other waterways in Marikina City.
“Kaya nga kailangan tapusin natin ang mga proyekto ng mabilis pag-aayos ng mga waterways. Kaya nga lahat ng ginagawa natin ngayon, nagde-dredge tayo, inaayos natin yung mga gaps sa mga dike, inaayos natin ang mga drainage para mas mabilis ‘yung daloy ng tubig papunta dito sa mga ilog. Lahat yan kailangan sabay-sabay nating gawin at gawin natin nang mabilis,” Dizon said during an inspection of the Marikina River flood control project.
Dizon also said that once the projects in Sumulong Drainage, Balanti Creek and the Manila Water site are completed, and once the right-of-way issues under the Pasig–Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP) Phase V are resolved, these will be connected to the Marikina River to allow smoother water flow.
He noted that the improved drainage system would help water levels in Marikina subside faster and reduce the risk of flooding.
The DPWH chief added that the department aims to complete several flood control projects between 2026 and 2027 that had been delayed for four to five years.
Beyond Metro Manila, the DPWH is also conducting desilting operations in Cebu, Bacolod and Naga.
The department has also started Oplan Kontra Baha (OKB) in Maligaya Creek in Tondo, Manila, and the Pinacanauan-Cagayan River in Tuguegarao to ease flooding in those areas.
Dizon said preparations for OKB are also underway in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur to address long-standing flooding problems that have affected the livelihood of residents.
The nationwide implementation of Oplan Kontra Baha forms part of President Marcos’ directive to protect communities and livelihoods from the impact of flooding.