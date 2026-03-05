DPWH intensifies dredging, desilting ahead of rainy season

Dizon said DPWH personnel are currently conducting dredging operations along the Marikina River to ensure that water flow remains unobstructed.

Aside from dredging, the department is also undertaking widening works on esteros, canals and other waterways in Marikina City.

“Kaya nga kailangan tapusin natin ang mga proyekto ng mabilis pag-aayos ng mga waterways. Kaya nga lahat ng ginagawa natin ngayon, nagde-dredge tayo, inaayos natin yung mga gaps sa mga dike, inaayos natin ang mga drainage para mas mabilis ‘yung daloy ng tubig papunta dito sa mga ilog. Lahat yan kailangan sabay-sabay nating gawin at gawin natin nang mabilis,” Dizon said during an inspection of the Marikina River flood control project.

Dizon also said that once the projects in Sumulong Drainage, Balanti Creek and the Manila Water site are completed, and once the right-of-way issues under the Pasig–Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP) Phase V are resolved, these will be connected to the Marikina River to allow smoother water flow.