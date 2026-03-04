Marikina shows integrated flood control strategy

Marikina

The Marikina City government highlighted its continuing efforts to strengthen flood mitigation measures as they presented Marikina’s integrated flood control initiatives during the visit of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday, 4 March.

Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro welcomed the DPWH chief, saying the visit was vital to strengthening the local government’s relations with the national government, especially in completing multi-sectoral infrastructure projects within the city, not just for the benefit of Marikina residents but for all in Metro Manila.

The local chief executive expressed her gratitude to Secretary Dizon and hopes that the inspections will help solve the remaining gaps in some flood-control projects within the city, citing the Marikina River rehabilitation project and the drainage works along Sumulong Highway, as well as accelerate their development.

As the city fully cooperates with the DPWH and other affiliated parties in completing its current flood control and mitigation projects, Mayor Maan reiterated that Marikina is always ready when flooding occurs within the city.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro explained that the ongoing dredging of the Marikina River is part of a broader strategy aimed at increasing the river’s capacity and improving the speed of water flow, which helps reduce flood risks in the city.

He stressed that beyond deepening the river, the project is designed to ensure that water flows faster during periods of heavy rainfall.

Rep. Teodoro also underscored the importance of coordination between the Marikina local government and the Wawa Dam Authority in managing water releases to prevent sudden surges in the Marikina River.

The lawmaker said flood mitigation efforts in Marikina rely on a whole-of-government approach, integrating projects of both national and local agencies.

Rep. Teodoro explained that the city’s drainage strategy begins with the construction of outfall drainage systems, which ensure that water from communities flows efficiently toward the river.

In addition, the lawmaker said Marikina’s drainage systems are designed to connect directly to the river, allowing runoff water to exit quickly.

According to Rep. Teodoro, the integrated flood control strategy has helped protect the city from major flooding in recent years.

For his part, Dizon said he invited Mayor Maan, Rep. Teodoro, and other city officials for them to show the best practices here in Marikina as the city has endured a lot of experiences in dealing with flooding due to typhoon that struck Marikina.