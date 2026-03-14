Wilbert Tolentino graduates from college at 50

“The truth is, I come from a broken family. At 14 years old, I had to stop studying and start working just to survive,” he recalled.

Still in his teens, he entered the workforce and took on whatever jobs he could find, including working as a printing press helper and a cleaner.

“Life was never easy, but I refused to give up,” he said.

Determined to move forward, Tolentino eventually worked as an all-around employee in a small neighborhood grocery store. Even then, he already carried a quiet ambition to change his circumstances.

A young entrepreneur’s leap

At 18, Tolentino took a risk that would shape the rest of his life by starting a business despite having no formal education.

“Being a young entrepreneur without a college degree and proper education was extremely challenging,” Tolentino said.

“I had limited funds and struggled with operational expenses like payroll and rent. At the same time, I had to provide for my months-old daughter.”

Yet the responsibilities that weighed heavily on him became the motivation that pushed him forward.

“But those heavy responsibilities did not break me. They fueled me to work even harder,” he added.

Over the years, Tolentino said he built not only businesses but also lasting relationships with the people who worked alongside him.

“Through the years, they became more than my staff. They became my business partners, my travel companions, and my family,” he said.

“For almost three decades now, we have stood side by side. I never discriminated against them. What I eat, they also eat. What I earn, we celebrate together.”

“Like me, many of them did not have diplomas. We did not have prestigious titles. What we had was diligence, loyalty and an unshakable commitment to achieve financial stability and build better lives.”

Completing the dream

Despite his achievements in business and social media, Tolentino admitted that one personal goal remained unfinished.

“Now that I have reached my golden years, I have checked almost everything off my bucket list,” he said.

“But one dream remained — to earn my diploma and wear my toga. And now, I’ve finally done it.”

Returning to school, he said, was about more than fulfilling a personal ambition.

“I firmly believe that age is never a hindrance to learning. It is never too late to finish what you started,” he added.

A father’s example

The milestone carries special meaning for Tolentino as a father raising an 8-year-old son with special needs.

“It means setting an example,” he said.

“It means showing my son that perseverance, education and determination can open doors — no matter what obstacles you face.”

To his son, Willard King Tolentino, he shared a heartfelt message.

“Being a single father has not always been easy. There were many challenges and sacrifices, especially in balancing time and responsibilities,” he said.

“But I want you to know that with dedication, hard work and perseverance, everything is possible.”

“I hope my journey inspires you to follow your dreams and pursue your education with determination.”

Gratitude for those who believed

Tolentino also thanked the mentors and educators who supported his return to school, including his mentor Miss Lilibet Amatong, Teacher Melody Llona and Professor Bong Escobedo, who guided him throughout his academic journey.

He also expressed gratitude to Mommy Susan Rogacion of the Nazareth Institute of Alfonso for her encouragement during his studies.

Tolentino likewise credited his family, including his brothers William, Wilson and Willy, his sisters-in-law Grace, Emily and Heidi, and his nieces and nephews for their continued support.

He dedicated the milestone to his parents.

“This achievement is dedicated to both of you. Everything I have accomplished is because of the values, strength and love you instilled in me,” he said.

A message to the next generation

Now a college graduate, Tolentino hopes his story resonates with younger Filipinos.

“To the Gen Z and Gen Alpha, I hope my story reminds you that success is not about how fast you finish, but how determined you are to keep going,” he said.

“Be diligent. Stay committed. Chase your dreams relentlessly.”

Even after this milestone, Tolentino said his journey is far from over.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This milestone is not the end of my journey. I will continue striving for more.”

His next goal is to pursue a master’s degree.