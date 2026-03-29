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Foodpanda delivery rider breaks nat’l sprint record

A 21-year-old and a P2,500 bike frame are enough for a new national record in cycling.
A 21-year-old and a P2,500 bike frame are enough for a new national record in cycling. Photograph courtesy of PhilCycling.
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TAGAYTAY CITY — With a P2,500 Brian bike frame to his name, Zedrick Ivan Honorica pulled off a shocker as he set a new national record in the men’s elite sprint in the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

The 21-year-old cyclist, who worked as a Foodpanda delivery rider, clocked in 10.865 seconds as he erased the previous record of 11.4 second by Jan Paul Morales in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

A 21-year-old and a P2,500 bike frame are enough for a new national record in cycling.
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A 21-year-old and a P2,500 bike frame are enough for a new national record in cycling.
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“I race in ‘bente-bente, nothing more. I wasn’t aware of the national record, but I know Kuya JPM (Morales), him being a champion … he doesn’t know me, though,” Honorica said.

The effort landed him at 21st out of 22 riders in the event won by Kaiya Ota of Japan in 9.348 seconds, also shaving a fraction from his previous best of 9.350.

Still, it was a job well done for the Pamantasan ng Lungson ng Marikina student considering most of his competitors have their bikes costing as high as P7 billion.

“I saw a post on Facebook by national coach Gil (Virgilio Espirutu) on an invitation for a power test (informal tryouts), and I was second best … that was only last January,” Honorica said.

“If I’m given the chance to stay in the national team, with the support and better equipment, I know I can still improve.”

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