Foodpanda delivery rider breaks nat’l sprint record

“I race in ‘bente-bente, nothing more. I wasn’t aware of the national record, but I know Kuya JPM (Morales), him being a champion … he doesn’t know me, though,” Honorica said.

The effort landed him at 21st out of 22 riders in the event won by Kaiya Ota of Japan in 9.348 seconds, also shaving a fraction from his previous best of 9.350.

Still, it was a job well done for the Pamantasan ng Lungson ng Marikina student considering most of his competitors have their bikes costing as high as P7 billion.

“I saw a post on Facebook by national coach Gil (Virgilio Espirutu) on an invitation for a power test (informal tryouts), and I was second best … that was only last January,” Honorica said.

“If I’m given the chance to stay in the national team, with the support and better equipment, I know I can still improve.”