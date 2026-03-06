Vargas pinning hopes on Bol

TNT Tropang 5G team governor Ricky Vargas is thrilled to have Bol Bol as an import in the Commissioner’s Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Vargas said Bol had displayed a good attitude on and off the court while working his way back to shape ahead of the import-flavored conference on 11 March.

The 7-foot-3 Bol is the most high-profile among the current batch of imports that will be seeing action in the midseason conference.

The American-Sudanese star is coming in with solid National Basketball Association (NBA) experience after seeing action for the Denver Nuggets, the Orlando Magic, and the Phoenix Suns before signing a deal with the Tropang 5G as a replacement for their resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

He arrived in the country three weeks ago and made a good impression not just to his teammates, coaches, and team executives but to the entire organization as well.

“I asked Jolas (TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa) about him, and he said he’s good. As (TNT coach) Chot (Reyes) said: he’s coachable. If Chot says he’s coachable, he must really be coachable,” said Vargas, adding that Bol brought the house down with his relaxed and positive attitude during the MVP Olympics last week.

“I think he’s too good. He’s a nice guy.”

TNT will be marching to the Commissioner’s Cup with a chip on its shoulder.

Aside from being the defending champion, a victory in the Commissioner’s Cup will foil the plan of its corporate rival — San Miguel Beer — to complete a grand slam, which is something that eluded them last year.

Unfortunately for them, Hollis-Jefferson tore his Achilles tendon while playing for Meralco in the East Asia Super League last December, prompting the Tropang 5G to look for a quality import who can fill the giant void that will be created by his looming absence.

And Bol, with his experience playing at a higher level, fits the bill, making the Tropang 5G favored to retain the title against the Beermen, who will parade 6-foot-11 Marcus Lee, Barangay Ginebra, which will be bringing back grizzled veteran Justin Brownlee, and guest team Macau Black Bears, who will be banking on 7-foot-6 Sam Deguara and Tony Mitchell.

“Hopefully, we won’t be looking for another import,” Vargas said, flashing a smile.

“Let’s see if he’s really ‘coachable.’”