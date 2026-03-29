Earth Hour cuts PH power demand by 145 MW — DOE

The Philippines recorded a total power demand reduction of 145.43 megawatts during Earth Hour 2026, the Department of Energy said Sunday, citing strong public participation nationwide.

Luzon posted the largest drop at 75.25 MW, followed by the Visayas with 66.60 MW and Mindanao with 3.58 MW, based on DOE data. The agency said the reduction reflects the impact of collective action in lowering electricity use, even for a limited period.