SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Earth Hour cuts PH power demand by 145 MW — DOE

The Manila Clock Tower is pictured after its lights are turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 23, 2024.
The Manila Clock Tower is pictured after its lights are turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 23, 2024.JAM STA ROSA / AFP
Published on

The Philippines recorded a total power demand reduction of 145.43 megawatts during Earth Hour 2026, the Department of Energy said Sunday, citing strong public participation nationwide.

Luzon posted the largest drop at 75.25 MW, followed by the Visayas with 66.60 MW and Mindanao with 3.58 MW, based on DOE data. The agency said the reduction reflects the impact of collective action in lowering electricity use, even for a limited period.

The Manila Clock Tower is pictured after its lights are turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 23, 2024.
Earth Hour: Marcos urges energy saving
The Manila Clock Tower is pictured after its lights are turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 23, 2024.
Marcos Jr. urges Filipinos to join Earth Hour 2026

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the event’s value goes beyond the one-hour switch-off, stressing the need for sustained conservation. “Earth Hour clearly shows that when Filipinos act together, we can achieve meaningful reductions in energy demand,” she said, adding that energy-saving practices must be adopted daily.

The DOE urged households and businesses to continue measures such as turning off unused lights and using energy-efficient appliances, noting that sustained conservation can help lower electricity costs and strengthen energy security amid global supply pressures.

Department of Energy (DoE)
earth hour
DOE Chief Sharon Garin

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph