Earth Hour: Marcos urges energy saving

“I extend my warmest greetings to all Filipinos taking part in the observance of the 2026 Earth Hour,” he said.

He added: “This year’s event provides a timely and relevant opportunity for us to reflect not only on the issue of climate change and environmental preservation, but also on the need to conserve energy and to limit fuel consumption amid the current global crisis.”

The President emphasized that even small actions, such as turning off lights for one hour, can contribute to broader efforts to reduce energy use.

“Earth Hour reminds us that how we use energy affects us all and shows not just our ways but also the kind of future that we choose to build for our nation and our planet,” he said.

He encouraged Filipinos to take part in the campaign’s theme, “Switch on Habits for Earth,” and to integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives.“Let it guide our habits, inform our actions, and inspire cooperation among our communities towards responsible and sustainable energy use,” Marcos said.

Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement that encourages individuals, communities, and institutions to switch off non-essential lights for one hour as a symbolic commitment to environmental protection.