DOH says no public hospital price hike to come from fuel hikes

The group’s president, Jose Rene de Grano, said that the possible increase would amount to around five percent to cover different supplies.

“Hopefully, the increase will not be that substantial. It will depend on how the hospitals can be resilient and can sustain their present situation without increasing their rate,” he said.

With the projected surge at hand, Domingo said that the DOH had no control over any potential hikes in service charges for private companies and that they were not necessarily against the markup.

However, he hoped that private hospitals would unbundle their costs to get a better understanding of where the additional charges would be allocated.

“Ang nangyayari kasi ngayon pagka tayo ay na-ospital sa mga private hospitals, meron tayong sinasabi na room rate…nag-iiba yung presyo tapos per day yung singil, pero hindi nakasulat dun kung magkano ba ang para sa kuryente, magkano para sa tubig, magkano para sa pasweldo sa mga health workers, magkano para dun sa gasolina na ginagamit para sa ambulansya,” he said.

Domingo further noted that the unbundling would allow the DOH to compare the breakdown to the strategic purchasing and financing of their public hospitals.