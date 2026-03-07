DOE cracks down on fuel hoarding, profiteering

The Department of Energy (DOE) has warned oil companies and gasoline stations against hoarding, profiteering, and unauthorized price hikes as it tightens monitoring of the domestic fuel market amid volatile global oil prices.

The agency on Saturday directed industry players to strictly comply with existing fuel pricing rules, stressing that gasoline stations are not allowed to implement unscheduled price increases outside established adjustments.

Oil companies were also told to ensure that their company-owned and dealer-operated stations follow DOE directives, including any authorized staggered price increases.

To prevent excessive pricing, the DOE said pump prices from 6 to 9 March should remain within the following ranges: gasoline (RON 97/100) at P53.70 to P76.50 per liter, gasoline (RON 95) at P50.00 to P71.04 per liter, and gasoline (RON 91) at P49.00 to P64.70 per liter.

Diesel prices should range from P49.00 to P66.59 per liter, diesel plus from P56.80 to P74.81 per liter, and kerosene from P78.90 to P99.89 per liter.

“We recognize that the industry operates under challenging global conditions, and we appreciate those who continue to act responsibly.

At the same time, we will not allow any party to take advantage of the situation. Fair pricing and adequate supply are a commitment to every Filipino whose daily needs depend on it,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

The DOE has sought the help of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police to intensify monitoring of gasoline stations nationwide, while DOE field offices in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have stepped up inspections to ensure compliance.

Under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, hoarding and other illegal sales practices involving petroleum products are prohibited.

Retail stations were also reminded to dispense fuel directly into vehicle tanks, with container loading generally banned to prevent stockpiling and illegal resale.

Violations may lead to the revocation of certificates of compliance or licenses to operate, as well as administrative and criminal penalties.

The DOE said it will continue monitoring the market to ensure a stable supply ahead of the next regular fuel price adjustment scheduled on 10 March.