‘Bittersweet’: Robi Domingo marks final walk in PBB house

After more than two decades, the iconic house of Pinoy Big Brother is closing, signaling the end of a defining chapter in Philippine reality television.

Host Robi Domingo marked the moment in a social media post, reflecting on the house’s legacy. “21 years. One house. Countless lives changed. Today, we say goodbye to the iconic home of Pinoy Big Brother… a place that didn’t just witness stories, it created them,” he wrote. Domingo, who first entered the house as a teen housemate in 2008, said walking through it one last time was “bittersweet.”