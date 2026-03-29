‘Bittersweet’: Robi Domingo marks final walk in PBB house

After more than two decades, the iconic house of Pinoy Big Brother is closing, signaling the end of a defining chapter in Philippine reality television.
Host Robi Domingo marked the moment in a social media post, reflecting on the house’s legacy. “21 years. One house. Countless lives changed. Today, we say goodbye to the iconic home of Pinoy Big Brother… a place that didn’t just witness stories, it created them,” he wrote. Domingo, who first entered the house as a teen housemate in 2008, said walking through it one last time was “bittersweet.”
Since its debut, the house has served as the centerpiece of the long-running franchise, becoming a cultural landmark where contestants formed relationships and pursued opportunities in the public eye. Fellow host Bianca Gonzalez and fans echoed the sentiment online, recalling the memories built inside the house.
The show’s production team confirmed the move, with director Lauren Dyogi saying the decision had been under consideration for years. “It’s time. This is the time that we officially say goodbye to the house,” he said, noting that plans to relocate were delayed by recent collaborations that extended its use.
A new house is being prepared for the upcoming season, which producers said will bring a fresh experience for future housemates. Dyogi added that viewers will soon learn where the next PBB house will be located.
While the original structure is set to close, its legacy remains through the stories and personalities it helped shape over the past 21 years.