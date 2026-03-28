Lakers guard Doncic gets one-game ban for accumulated technicals

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, the NBA scoring leader, was suspended one game without pay by the league on Saturday after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season.
NBA rules require any player or coach be automatically suspended for one game once he is whistled for his 16th technical foul during a regular season.
Doncic would be banned an additional game for every two more technical fouls he receives during the remainder of the campaign.
The 27-year-old Slovenian tops the NBA in scoring with 33.7 points a game and ranks third in assists with 8.2 per contest.
Doncic has sparked the Lakers to a 48-26 start and third place in the Western Conference.
Doncic received his most recent technica foul with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' 116-99 home victory over Brooklyn on Friday.
He will serve his suspension on Monday when the Lakers play host to the Washington Wizards.