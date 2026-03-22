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Kennard hits game-winner as Lakers edge Magic; Doncic faces suspension

Kennard hits game-winner as Lakers edge Magic; Doncic faces suspension
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Luke Kennard knocked down a game-winning three-pointer as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic.

Kennard’s late shot capped a tight contest and secured the one-point victory.

Kennard hits game-winner as Lakers edge Magic; Doncic faces suspension
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Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, extending his strong run of form. LeBron James added 12 points.

However, Doncic’s night was marred by a technical foul that triggered an automatic one-game suspension.

Kennard hits game-winner as Lakers edge Magic; Doncic faces suspension
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The incident occurred in the third quarter when Doncic and Orlando reserve Goga Bitadze were assessed double technical fouls following a verbal exchange during a free throw attempt.

The call marked Doncic’s 16th technical foul of the season, which under league rules results in a one-game suspension.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
Orlando Magic
Luka Doncic
Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard game winner
, Luka Doncic suspension

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