Kennard hits game-winner as Lakers edge Magic; Doncic faces suspension

Luke Kennard knocked down a game-winning three-pointer as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic.
Kennard’s late shot capped a tight contest and secured the one-point victory.
Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, extending his strong run of form. LeBron James added 12 points.
However, Doncic’s night was marred by a technical foul that triggered an automatic one-game suspension.
The incident occurred in the third quarter when Doncic and Orlando reserve Goga Bitadze were assessed double technical fouls following a verbal exchange during a free throw attempt.
The call marked Doncic’s 16th technical foul of the season, which under league rules results in a one-game suspension.