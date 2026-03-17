Doncic shines as Lakers continue roll

The victory gives the Lakers (43-25) a valuable cushion over the Rockets (41-26) as they jostle for postseason positions in the West.

Doncic was once again instrumental in dragging the Lakers over the line while a hard-nosed defensive effort kept the Rockets’ scoring in check.

LeBron James finished with 18 points and Austin Reaves 15 while Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston’s scoring with 22 points.

“We held them to 92 points, which for this team is pretty awesome. We did a great job defensively,” Doncic said.