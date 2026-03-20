Olivia Rodrigo: Finding joythrough music—and a taste of home

In a quiet but deeply personal moment captured on camera, global pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo stepped away from stadium lights and chart-topping hits to reconnect with something far more intimate: her roots.
For the Filipino-American artist, heritage isn’t just a label—it’s a lived experience, often expressed through memory, family, and food. In a recent feature, Rodrigo shared a glimpse of that connection as she prepared one of the most beloved staples of Filipino cuisine: lumpia.
Describing the dish with unmistakable fondness, she said, “They’re really delicious and savory. And like kind of greasy in the best way… It’s just like feel-good food.” The statement felt less like a food review and more like a reflection of comfort—of something tied to home, even when home spans continents.
A family tradition wrapped in every roll
For Rodrigo, lumpia carries the weight of tradition. It’s a dish rooted in memory, shaped by family gatherings and passed down through generations.
“My grandma used to make them for Thanksgiving every year so that was probably my first introduction to lumpia. I’m making like roll ones, and she would always make the triangle ones, but triangle ones are saved for Thanksgiving for me,” she shared.
It’s in these details—the difference between rolled and triangular versions, the ritual of saving certain styles for special occasions—that her story resonates. The dish becomes more than food; it becomes a symbol of identity, of belonging, and of cultural continuity.
A new era: Writing from a place of joy
While Rodrigo’s music has long been associated with heartbreak and emotional intensity, she now finds herself entering a different creative chapter—one shaped by happiness and self-discovery.
“I feel like the album is very varied. I really want to figure out a way to kind of write about joy in this album. I feel like my last two albums are very rightfully so kind of angsty and heartbroken. And just as a creative endeavor and also because I was experiencing a lot of joy in my life, I wanted to figure out how to inject that into the songs that I was making,”she revealed.
This shift signals an evolution—not just in sound, but in perspective. Where her earlier work captured the turbulence of youth, her upcoming music promises something lighter, more expansive, and perhaps even more reflective of who she is becoming.
A long-awaited homecoming
That sense of identity was especially evident during her long-anticipated visit to the Philippines—an experience she had dreamed about for years.
“I’m half Filipino. My dad’s side of family is Filipino. Always been on my bucket list, I’ve always wanted to come here for as long as I can remember and it’s gonna be really fun and I’m just so happy to be here. It feels really awesome. Actually, it’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to come,”she said.
Her trip was far from a routine tour stop. It became a cultural immersion—walking through historic streets, sharing meals with family, and rediscovering flavors she grew up with.
She eagerly embraced Filipino cuisine, saying, “I’m very excited to eat all the Filipino food I grew up eating. My favorite dessert is halo-halo.”
Beyond the sightseeing and food, Rodrigo also used the moment to give back, visiting a local foundation and donating proceeds from her concert—an act that underscored her growing commitment to using her platform for impact.
Where culture and creativity meet
Olivia Rodrigo’s journey today is one of convergence—where heritage meets artistry, and personal history shapes creative direction. Whether she’s in the studio writing songs about joy or in the kitchen folding lumpia, each act reflects a deeper understanding of self.
In many ways, her story mirrors that of a generation navigating identity across borders—finding pieces of themselves in traditions, in family, and in the simple act of remembering where they came from.
And sometimes, that journey begins with something as humble—and as meaningful—as a homemade roll of lumpia.