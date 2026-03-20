Olivia Rodrigo: Finding joythrough music—and a taste of home

A family tradition wrapped in every roll

For Rodrigo, lumpia carries the weight of tradition. It’s a dish rooted in memory, shaped by family gatherings and passed down through generations.

“My grandma used to make them for Thanksgiving every year so that was probably my first introduction to lumpia. I’m making like roll ones, and she would always make the triangle ones, but triangle ones are saved for Thanksgiving for me,” she shared.

It’s in these details—the difference between rolled and triangular versions, the ritual of saving certain styles for special occasions—that her story resonates. The dish becomes more than food; it becomes a symbol of identity, of belonging, and of cultural continuity.

A new era: Writing from a place of joy

While Rodrigo’s music has long been associated with heartbreak and emotional intensity, she now finds herself entering a different creative chapter—one shaped by happiness and self-discovery.

“I feel like the album is very varied. I really want to figure out a way to kind of write about joy in this album. I feel like my last two albums are very rightfully so kind of angsty and heartbroken. And just as a creative endeavor and also because I was experiencing a lot of joy in my life, I wanted to figure out how to inject that into the songs that I was making,”she revealed.

This shift signals an evolution—not just in sound, but in perspective. Where her earlier work captured the turbulence of youth, her upcoming music promises something lighter, more expansive, and perhaps even more reflective of who she is becoming.