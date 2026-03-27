Why Clark International Airport among world’s best

Clark International Airport (CRK), Pampanga’s gateway to the world, proves it is far more than a transportation hub. It stands as a work of art — a testament to world-class Filipino talent in architecture and design. More than just a place for departures and arrivals, CRK reflects the country’s identity, history and creative spirit. It is, without a doubt, one of Pampanga’s finest landmarks.

This recognition is not without merit. In 2023, CRK was named a Prix Versailles Laureate by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), placing it among the most beautiful airports in the world. The prestigious award honors excellence in design, sustainability and cultural integration across airports, shopping centers, restaurants and campuses. That year, only two airports from Southeast Asia — including CRK — were included in the global list of 24, highlighting its exceptional standing on the international stage.